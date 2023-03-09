Mullett Arena to host the PHF Isobel Cup Championship

In a surprise announcement today, the Premier Hockey Federation announced that they would be partnering with the Arizona Coyotes and OVG360 to play the 2023 Isobel Cup Championship at Mullett Arena.

The 2023 Isobel Cup Championship is coming to @MullettArena!



The PHF is partnering with the @ArizonaCoyotes and @oakviewgroup to bring professional women’s hockey to the desert on March 26 with live coverage on @espn and @TSN_Sports.



Details: https://t.co/HAnTQtsFcZ pic.twitter.com/tlfwYKRNOf — PHF (@PHF) March 9, 2023

The matchup between the top two teams in professional women’s hockey will be held on Sunday, March 26th, at 6 pm Arizona time and will air on ESPN2 and TSN. The Coyotes will be hosting the Colorado Avalanche at noon that day, so you have a chance to see back-to-back hockey if you are in Tempe.

The PHF has been looking to grow professional women’s hockey in the country, and this move seems in keeping with that. In the announcement of the event, Reagan Carey, the PHF Commissioner, stated, “As we continue building momentum for our sport in the new PHF era, it’s important to strengthen relationships in different markets and grow the game by showcasing professional women’s hockey to more fans throughout North America. The support from the Arizona Coyotes and OVG360 is instrumental in helping us achieve these goals and will provide a special experience and environment for both teams to compete for their place in history.”

The weekend should also provide an opportunity to highlight women’s hockey in Arizona. President of the Arizona Kachinas Girls Hockey Association, Lyndsey Fry, will be on hand to host activities for local youth, with more details to come.

Tickets for the game will go on sale this Monday, March 13th at MulletArena.com.