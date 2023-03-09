Coyotes acquire Steven Kampfer for future considerations

Even though the trade deadline was last Friday, the Arizona Coyotes are still making moves. Earlier today, the Coyotes acquired defenseman Steven Kampfer from the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations.

News: We have acquired defenseman Steven Kampfer from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for future considerations.https://t.co/CmtKtzUEaS — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 9, 2023

Deals after the deadline are rare because the player is not eligible to play for the team during the season or the playoffs. For the Coyotes, this move adds a veteran forward to the Tucson Roadrunners, who are currently seventh in the division and in need of defensemen.

Kampfer was initially drafted 93rd overall during the 2007 NHL Entry Draft and debuted during the 2010-11 season with the Boston Bruins. In the NHL, he has played with the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, and New York Rangers, where he played in 231 games and had 15 goals and 24 assists.

He has also played for the Houston Aeros, Providence Bruins, Iowa Wild, San Antonio Rampage, and most recently, the Grand Rapid Griffins in the AHL and has 35 goals and 106 assists in 318 AHL games.

In 44 games with the Griffins this season, Kampfer registered four goals and 18 assists in 44 games. He isn’t a world-beater, but he should give the Roadrunners some added offense on their blue line and a veteran presence. After trading their top two defensemen at the deadline, the Coyotes have recalled several players from the Roadrunners, and this move should help counter that talent drain.