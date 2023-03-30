We've moved

Hello Everyone,

It feels like it's been forever since it was announced that Vox would no longer be supporting Five For Howling and other hockey sites on SBNation, even if it has only been a few months. In that time, we have continued to provide game day previews and started posting more articles on the weekend, all while preparing for the move.

And that move is happening. This will be the last post on the Five For Howling that was, with future posts being on the new site through Ghost, which can be found here. If you go there tomorrow morning, you will see the game preview for the Coyotes' game against the Dallas Stars and all future contact.

We are thankfully able to keep the domain, so in the coming days/weeks/however long the process takes, you will be able to go to FiveForHowling.com, and it will automatically redirect you, but until then, check out our Ghost page.

Go Yotes,

Carl