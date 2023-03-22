Coyotes Game 72 Preview: The Coyotes play in the second game of a back-to-back

Game Preview

The Arizona Coyotes’ point streak came to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets last night. The Coyotes kept things close, but the Mullett Magic did not follow them on the road.

Winnipeg struck first with an early goal from Nikolaj Ehlers, giving the Jets a 1-0 lead just over four minutes into the game. The Coyotes had a chance to tie things up on the power not long after, but Adam Lowry scored short-handed to give the Jets an early 2-0 lead.

The Coyotes’ lone goal came midway through the second period, with Barrett Hayton getting his 15th goal of the season. Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz assisted on the goal, showing the top line’s continued effectiveness.

Unfortunately, after getting within one, the Coyotes proceeded to take the next four penalties, including a four-minute double minor for high-sticking. The Jets had six power play chances during the game, and while the Coyotes managed to kill them all, it made it difficult for them to mount their comeback.

Last night the Coyotes played a team hoping to secure their Wild Card spot, but tonight’s opponent has a more solid position. The Edmonton Oilers are third in the Pacific Division with 88 points over 71 games.

The Oilers come into tonight’s game riding a four-game win streak and have six wins in their last seven games. But, perhaps the only good sign for the Coyotes is that the San Jose Sharks took the Oilers to overtime this past Monday.

Edmonton wasn’t very active at the trade deadline, but they made some key additions. They added Nick Bjugstad from the Coyotes and defenseman Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators.

Both players have played exceptionally well for the Oilers since being acquired. Bjugstad has three goals and an assist over eight games with the Oilers, while Ekholm has three goals and six assists over ten. The Oilers got two high-quality players, but will it be enough?

The Coyotes will need to start hot, get good goaltending, and refrain from taking penalties if they want to compete tonight. The Oilers have enough skill to make a team like the Coyotes pay, so they can not afford to give them the opportunity.

Players to Watch

Arizona: Barrett Hayton - Hayton registered his 15th goal against the Jets and is close to hitting the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career. Hayton comes into tonight’s game riding an eight-game point streak.

Edmonton: Connor McDavid - McDavid had two assists against the Sharks and comes into tonight’s game riding a five-game point streak. Over those five games, he has 12 points, and he comes into tonight’s game with 136 points over 71 games.

Injuries

Arizona: Zack Kassian (questionable, upper body), Josh Brown (questionable, undisclosed), Jakub Voráček (concussion), Shea Weber (ankle), Bryan Little (ear), Andrew Ladd (knee)

Edmonton: Ryan McLeod (questionable, upper body), Ryan Murray (back)

Puck Drop

Tonight’s game will be at 7:30 pm Arizona time and will air on TNT, TVAS, SN1, SNW, and ESPN 620AM.