Josh Doan signs ELC with Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes have a new forward today after signing Arizona State University Sun Devil Josh Doan to a three-year entry-level contract.

The Coyotes drafted Doan 37th overall at the 2021 NHL Entry draft, one of three players selected in the second round. Doan has spent the past two seasons in the NCAA, and in 74 NCAA games, he has 28 goals and 47 assists and spent a season as captain. By signing as a 21-year-old, Doan is eligible for a three-year deal, compared to a two-year contract he would have signed as a 22-year-old.

Doan will make his professional debut tomorrow with the Tucson Roadrunners, where he will likely spend the rest of the season and probably the next. Doan may have improved during his time with ASU, but he still has a ways to go before he is ready for full-time NHL duty.

If/when Doan makes the NHL, he will be in rare company. Only Joey Daccord has made the jump to the NHL from Arizona State University, which began its NCAA program in 2015.

While Josh Doan is the son of former-Coyote Shane Doan, he has made it where he is on his own. Doan wasn’t drafted in his first year of eligibility, but he earned his spot in the second round of the 2021 draft. He also earned his ice time with the Sun Devils and the “C,” and he will earn any ice time he gets from here on out.