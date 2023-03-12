Coyotes Game 67 Preview: Coyotes face the Wild in second game of a back-to-back

Game Preview

The Arizona Coyotes had no business getting a point from their matchup with the Colorado Avalanche. They had a good first period but started falling apart in the second and had a dreadful third period. But thanks to the stellar play of Connor Ingram and the Avalanche’s inability to finish, the Coyotes pushed the game to overtime before falling 3-2.

It only took two minutes for the Avalanche to get on the board with a goal from Denis Malgin. But the Coyotes had a great response, first with a goal from Jack McBain with Lawson Crouse and Matias Maccelli assisting, then a late goal from Clayton Keller to give the Yotes their first lead of the game.

Unfortunately, things went downhill from there. The Coyotes took two penalties in the second period, and the Avalanche tied it up with a power play goal on the second one. Unfortunately, the Coyotes failed to retake the lead when they got their shot with the man advantage, and the second period ended with the game tied.

Then, the third period happened. For the final 20 minutes of regulation, the Coyotes failed to register a single shot on goal. The Avalanche outshot them 18-0, and Connor Ingram needed to make some massive saves to keep the game tied. It was one of the worst finishes we have seen by the Coyotes, and a miracle the game didn’t end in regulation.

The Coyotes have had many problems this season, but finishing using isn’t one of them. It could be because the game was tied, or they were conserving energy for tonight’s game, but the Coyotes don’t usually go down without a fight. Either way, Connor Ingram has shown what he can do as the season has progressed, and the pending RFA is in for a raise on his next contract.

The Minnesota Wild made a few moves at the trade deadline, adding Oskar Sundqvist and John Klingberg and shipping out Jordan Greenway for picks, but they are still very much the same team. They are also currently second in the Central Division, so it makes sense why they wouldn’t feel the need for any dramatic changes.

And if the results are any indication, the Wild made the right decision. They come into tonight’s game riding a 12-game point streak, having beaten the San Jose Sharks 5-2 last night.

The Wild scored an early goal against the Sharks, with Jared Spurgeon getting his tenth of the season just one minute and 44 seconds in, and they did not trail the game once after that. The Sharks did tie it up briefly on the power play in the second, but the Wild regained their lead before the period was up and kept it the rest of the game.

Special teams played a big part in the Wild’s last match. Both teams had multiple power plays, four for the Wild and five for the Sharks, and both teams converted on two of them. If special teams are a factor in tonight’s game, things aren’t looking good for the Coyotes.

But things aren’t all good for the Wild. Midway through their matchup last Wednesday, Kirill Kaprizov was taken down by forward Logan Stanley and left the game. He is currently expected to miss the next three to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Players to Watch

Arizona: Matias Maccelli - Maccelli had an assist yesterday, giving him points in his last four games. He has three points against the Wild this season.

Minnesota: Marcus Johansson - Johansson had a goal and an assist in his last game and comes into tonight’s game with three points in five games for the Wild.

Injuries

Arizona: Christian Fischer (questionable, lower body), Jakub Voráček (concussion), Shea Weber (ankle), Bryan Little (ear), Andrew Ladd (knee)

Minnesota: Brandon Duhaime (questionable, head), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Gustav Nyquist (shoulder), Jonas Brodin (lower body)

Puck Drop

The Coyotes are back at Mullett Arena with a 6:30 pm start time. Tonight’s game will air on SN360, Bally Sports Arizona, and ESPN 620 AM.