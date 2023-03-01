 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Coyotes send Chychrun to Senators for a 1st and two 2nds

The Jakob Chychrun saga has come to an end.

By Carl Pavlock
Arizona Coyotes v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Arizona Coyotes made the big move. After over a season and a half of speculation, the wait is finally over, and Jakob Chychrun has been traded to the Ottawa Senators. Unfortunately, the return was not as good as we would have hoped.

In exchange for their best defenseman, the Coyotes are getting a first-round pick and two second-rounders from the Ottawa Senators. The conditions for the picks are as follows:

The rumored price for Chychrun was a first-round pick, a prospect, and an NHL player. Since the season is all but over, the player is less important, and the Coyotes managed to get their first-round pick. The Senators currently have 64 points, so that pick could very easily turn into a top-ten pick in a very deep draft.

But the lack of a prospect does sting, and unfortunately, it looks like money may be the reason why the Coyotes decided to go with the Ottawa Senators offer. Or maybe General Manager Bill Armstrong waited too long and missed out on a better offer from the Los Angeles Kings. Either way, after so much buildup, the return is incredibly anti-climatic.

