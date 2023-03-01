Coyotes send Chychrun to Senators for a 1st and two 2nds

The Arizona Coyotes made the big move. After over a season and a half of speculation, the wait is finally over, and Jakob Chychrun has been traded to the Ottawa Senators. Unfortunately, the return was not as good as we would have hoped.

News: We have acquired a 2023 first-round draft pick, 2024 second-round draft pick (conditional), and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for defenseman Jakob Chychrun. pic.twitter.com/wqzyQQNiW0 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 1, 2023

In exchange for their best defenseman, the Coyotes are getting a first-round pick and two second-rounders from the Ottawa Senators. The conditions for the picks are as follows:

Conditions: The ’23 1st-round pick is top-5 protected. If met, pick becomes ’24 1st-round unprotected. Additionally, should #Sens reach ’23 ECF, the 2nd-round pick becomes ’24 1st-round top 10-protected. If that condition is met, the pick becomes ’25 1st-round unprotected. 2/2 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 1, 2023

The rumored price for Chychrun was a first-round pick, a prospect, and an NHL player. Since the season is all but over, the player is less important, and the Coyotes managed to get their first-round pick. The Senators currently have 64 points, so that pick could very easily turn into a top-ten pick in a very deep draft.

But the lack of a prospect does sting, and unfortunately, it looks like money may be the reason why the Coyotes decided to go with the Ottawa Senators offer. Or maybe General Manager Bill Armstrong waited too long and missed out on a better offer from the Los Angeles Kings. Either way, after so much buildup, the return is incredibly anti-climatic.