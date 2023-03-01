Coyotes send Gostisbehere to Hurricanes for 3rd-round pick

The Arizona Coyotes have traded a defenseman, although not the one people are waiting on. The Coyotes sent defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a third-round pick in 2026.

The Coyotes acquired Gostisbehere from the Philadelphia Flyers along with a 2nd and 7th-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft for future considerations. Over the past 134 games with the Coyotes, he has 24 goals and 58 assists and has proven to be a veteran presence in an everchanging defensive group.

Considering the Coyotes were paid to take him off the Flyers' hands, getting anything for Gostisbehere should be a no-brainer. But the Ghost earned a lot of fans in Arizona thanks to his improved play, and the return for him is lower than expected for many people.

The pick being in 2026 is also an interesting caveat, but it shows that General Manager Bill Armstrong is looking toward the future. The Hurricanes' picks are likely going to be toward the ends of the rounds this year, but that may not be the case years down the line. GMBA also wants to make sure that the Coyotes continue to have picks in the later years when they are, hopefully, competitive.

Because Gostisbehere was a major contributor for the Desert Dogs, this move should provide an opportunity for younger players. Victor Söderström is already up and playing, but we may get a chance to see Vladislav Kolyachonok come up to the big club.