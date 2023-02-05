Coyotes send Dylan Guenther to Seattle Thunderbirds

Earlier today, the Arizona Coyotes announced that they had re-assigned Dylan Guenther to the WHL, sending him to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

ROSTER UPDATE: The Coyotes have assigned forward Dylan Guenther to the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) and recalled forward Jean-Sebastien Dea from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) February 5, 2023

Along with the move, the Coyotes recalled forward Jean-Sébastien Dea from the Tucson Roadrunners. In 46 games with the Roadrunners Dea has 19 goals and 18 assists.

Guenther played in 33 games with the Desert Dogs in his first season and finished with six goals and nine assists. Unfortunately, this season burned the first season of his entry-level contract, but if he had stuck around for 40 games, he would be one year closer to being an unrestricted free agent.

Guenther had some consistency issues to start the season, but he looked much better after winning gold at the World Juniors. Three of Guenther’s six goals with the Coyotes came in the 12 games he played since his return.

Dylan Guenther was not a lock to make the team before training camp, and though he is leaving early, he showed he is closer than anyone thought. Undoubtedly, he will be a lock for the Coyotes next season.

The Edmonton Oil Kings traded the rights to Dylan Guenther last month, and Guenther will be joining a stacked Seattle Thunderbirds team. They are second in the U.S. Division, and Guenther should get a chance to play some meaningful hockey games.