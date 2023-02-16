Coyotes Game 55 Recap: Ingram shuts out the Lighting, Coyotes win 1-0 in shootout

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes returned from a three-game road trip looking to continue their success. Thanks to stellar play from goaltender Connor Ingram the Coyotes walk away with their second straight win beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 in the shootout.

Ingram was the difference-maker last night. By the end of the first period, the Lightning had already been on the power play twice and was outshooting the Coyotes 20-7.

The Coyotes did finally start to come alive in the third period. Getting their first power play definitely helped, even though Arizona didn’t do much with it.

Arizona did manage to outshoot the Lightning 13-5 in the final frame, giving them as many shots as they had in their first two periods.

Neither team scored in overtime, and the game went to the shootout. Ingram continued to stand tall, allowing only Steve Stamkos to score while making saves on Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov. Meanwhile, Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller lit the lamp for the Coyotes, and they walked away with the win.

With 47 saves on 47 shots, Connor Ingram set a new NHL record for most saves in a debut shutout. The record was previously held by Karel Vejmelka, which shows how hard it has been to be a Coyotes’ goaltender in the past few years.

Last night’s outcome may not help the tank, but it did a lot to help the team’s confidence. It definitely should help Connor Ingram’s confidence by shutting out the team that drafted him.

Lines

The lines are in. ✨ pic.twitter.com/PL3a5V4AAl — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 16, 2023

Three Stars

Connor Ingram - 47 saves Nick Schmaltz - Shootout goal Clayton Keller - Shootout goal

Next Game

The Arizona Coyotes will face off against the Los Angeles Kings this Saturday in LA at 8:30 pm.