Coyotes Game 39 Recap: Coyotes' losing streak continues

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes’ return to the Mullett Arena didn’t mean a return to their winning ways. Instead, the Desert Dogs dropped their fifth straight, falling 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Coyotes started strong, even getting an early goal. Barrett Hayton got the Coyotes on the board just over five minutes in, redirecting a Clayton Keller pass midair past Casey DeSmith.

Hayton getting things done pic.twitter.com/Z9lUbn9uSg — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) January 9, 2023

It was a great effort by Hayton, who looks like a completely different player since scoring his first goal. Head Coach André Tourigny moved him up to the top line with Keller and Nick Schmaltz, but he will need to fight to stay there.

Unfortunately, that was about it for the Coyotes. The Pittsburgh Penguins started to push back as the first period went along, and they came alive in the second.

Jake Guentzel scored twice in 3:15 minutes, shifting the momentum to the Penguins. The Coyotes needed to push back, but instead, they responded with three penalties in the last half of the period.

The Coyotes managed to kill the penalties but couldn’t build off it in the final frame. They came close to tying it up a few times but failed to test DeSmith enough.

Pittsburgh doubled their lead halfway through the final period with a goal from Jason Zucker. Arizona responded by heading back to the box, with Shayne Gostisbehere taking the Coyotes’ sixth penalty. But despite the three successful kills, the Penguins still had all the momentum.

The Coyotes pulled Karel Vejmelka early but couldn’t do enough to cut into the Penguins’ lead. Jeff Carter hit the empty net, and the game ended.

Arizona took far too many penalties and ran out of time to come back. They were shorthanded for the second half of the pivotal middle period and ran out of time to mount a comeback.

Three Stars

Jake Guentzel - 2 goals Casey DeSmith - 23 saves on 24 shots Barrett Hayton - Goal

Next Game

The Coyotes will host the San Jose Sharks this Tuesday at 7:00 pm.