Coyotes reveal new "Desert Night" third jersey

After months of rumors, reports, and leaks, the Arizona Coyotes have revealed their new third jersey. The new red jersey was designed by fashion designer Rhuigi Villaseñor and is called the “Desert Night” jersey in the release.

The jersey is all red with a unique trim that is also present on the arms and the. For the first time, the Arizona Coyotes will have a jersey featuring their state name, with sand-colored cursive writing and a shooting star above the letter “i” to represent the desert night and the Arizona State flag.

Bringing the Desert Night to life.



More » https://t.co/6zhUaw45Qa pic.twitter.com/MB7u6azx65 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) January 18, 2023

Other easter eggs include geckos found inside the color, a tribute to the original shoulder patch logo, and uneven edges to emphasize the “rough and raw desert.”

The coolest feature is the designation for captain and alternate captains. The Coyotes do not currently have a captain, but when they name one, they will use a crescent moon for the “C” while the alternate captains’ “A” is made up of two cacti.

The response to the jersey was mixed to positive, with many people in favor of the new design.

It is much better on a player than leaked images. Colors are on point. https://t.co/EKcgvbEW3G — ❄ Parody Account (@SputnikAZ) January 18, 2023

When I first saw it I was a little disappointed. I wanted something new and outside the box. What we got instead was a really nice extension of the brand. It mixes current Kachina branding with the previous maroon branding and adds some completely new elements. — Ben (@236FM) January 18, 2023

The most common negative sentiment was that the jerseys were mid, which given how many great jerseys the Coyotes have had, puts them on the low end.

You know what, fine, they're mid.



I'm just glad to have a red jersey again. https://t.co/gQVKdw7uKZ — AZ Sports Guy (@theazsportsguy) January 18, 2023

Personally, I like a lot of elements, but there are a few things that hold it back for me. The red looks great, and I love the design of the trim, but I would appreciate a bit more color to break it up. This will likely be solved with a full uniform, which will feature cacti pants and should be great.

Also, in what is very much a personal preference, I do not like jerseys with just the name of the city or state. I can appreciate the shooting star added to give it some life, but I will always prefer a logo.