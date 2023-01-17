Coyotes Game 44 Preview: Coyotes return home to host the Red Wings

Game Preview

For the second time in a row, the Arizona Coyotes are returning home after a losing road trip. The Arizona Coyotes fell to both the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets, with a 2-1 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

It was a tight game, and up until the end, it looked like the Coyotes would come back and tie it up. But, as we have seen throughout the season, the Arizona Coyotes are not about to go down without a fight.

Special teams again proved to be a problem for the Yotes in their last matchup. The Coyotes couldn’t capitalize on a four-minute power play in the first, which could have given them an early lead and a chance to control the game.

It wasn’t just the power play that came up short. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored early in the second period, making it the third straight game where the Coyotes gave up a power play goal.

If the Coyotes want to end their nine-game losing streak, they need to either play perfectly or hope their opponents underestimate them. But the Coyotes play much better at the Mullett Arena, so maybe tonight is their night.

The Detroit Red Wings are where they finished last season, third from the bottom of the Atlantic Division. They have 43 points on the season and have dropped their previous two, falling to the Colorado Avalanche yesterday and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The Red Wings have a balanced offense, with four players with 13 or more goals. David Perron, Lucas Raymond, and Dominik Kubalik all have 13 goals, and Dylan Larkin leads the team with 14.

But that doesn’t mean the Red Wings score a lot of goals. Detroit averages 3.10 goals per game and has been held to three or fewer goals in all but one game this month. That one game saw them score seven against Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets, who just held the Yotes to one goal.

Unfortunately for the Red Wings, they also give up a lot of goals. Detroit averages 3.40 goals per game, the tenth most in the NHL.

Per Helen St. James, Magnus Hellberg will be getting the start for the Red Wings tonight. Hellberg has played a career-high six games this season and comes into tonight’s game with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

Players to Watch

Arizona: Jakob Chychrun - Chychrun had an assist on Clayton Keller’s goal, his second in two games. He currently has 22 points in 27 games.

Detroit: Michael Rasmussen - Rasmussen had two assists in the Red Wings’ last game, his 11th and 12th of the season. He comes into tonight’s game with 19 points, well on his way to setting a new career high.

Injuries

Arizona: Matias Maccelli (lower body), Liam O’Brien (upper body), Bryan Little (ear), Andrew Ladd (knee)

Detroit: Matt Luff (wrist), Filip Zadina (lower body)

Puck Drop

Tonight’s game will be at Mullett Arena with a 7:00 pm Arizona time start. It will air on Bally Sports Arizona and on 98.7 FM.