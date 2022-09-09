Coyotes 25 Under 25: #19 Liam Kirk

The 2022–23 season is fast approaching. Here at Five For Howling, we’re looking at this year’s 25 best Arizona Coyotes players under the age of 25.

For many players, development isn’t a straightforward path. We saw this recently with the Covid-19 pandemic wiping out seasons for younger players, but on a smaller scale, injuries can wreak havoc on a player’s potential. Liam Kirk has had to deal with both, but he seems ready to show what he can do next season with the Tucson Roadrunners.

Liam Kirk

2021–22 League: AHL (Tucson Roadrunners)

Regular Season Games Played: 8

Regular Season Goals: 2

Regular Season Assists: 1

Highest Individual Ranking: 17

Lowest Individual Ranking: 21

Last Year’s Ranking: 18

Since being drafted, Kirk has been one of the Coyotes’ more intriguing prospects. He was the first English-born player, and despite going 189th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, he seemed like he could be a player who could eventually contribute.

After being drafted, Kirk crossed the pond to play in Canada with the Peterborough Petes. After two successful seasons, one of them wearing an “A,” he spent the 2020-21 season in Europe, playing 12 games for Hanhals IF in HockeyEttan, 14 games with his home team, the Sheffield Steelers in the EIHL Series, and representing his country in the World Championships. He played well with all three teams, was a point-per-game for Team Great Britain and the Steelers, and almost a point per game with Hanhals IF.

When the time came for the 2021-22 season to start, though, Kirk knew exactly where he was going to be, with the Tucson Roadrunners making his North American professional league debut. And in eight games with the Roadrunners, Kirk notched two goals and an assist.

Unfortunately, Kirk’s promising start with the Roadrunners didn’t last long. Eight games into the season, Kirk went down with a knee injury and missed the rest of the season.

Luckily, Kirk is healed and ready to go. He will participate in the 2022 Rookie Faceoff Tournament a week from today in San Jose. He will face off against members of the Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, and Colorado Avalanche organizations.