Coyotes 25 Under 25: #22 Julian Lutz

The 2022–23 season is fast approaching. Here at Five For Howling, we’re looking at this year’s 25 best Arizona Coyotes players under the age of 25.

We profiled Artem Duda yesterday, the first play on the list drafted in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Nevertheless, we aren’t wasting time with another player from this past year’s draft, profiling the German forward Julian Lutz.

Julian Lutz

2021–22 league: DEL (EHC München)

Regular Season Games Played: 14

Regular Season Goals: 1

Regular Season Assists: 2

Highest Individual Ranking: 18

Lowest Individual Ranking: Not Ranked

Last Year’s Ranking: Not Drafted

World Juniors Games Played: 4

World Juniors Goals: 2

World Juniors Assists: 2

Julian Lutz was an interesting draft pick for General Manger Bill Armstrong. The Coyotes had acquired the selection from the San Jose Sharks in the Adin Hill/Josef Kořenář trade, and they got a player with an intriguing upside.

Injuries unfortunately shortened Lutz’s draft year in his first year in Germany’s top league. However, he did have an impressive showing at the World Juniors, finishing with a point-per-game average in four games.

At 6’2”, Lutz is on the smaller size of players that Armstrong drafted that day, but it shouldn’t be long before he is physically ready to be an NHL player. He probably isn’t going to be an offensive juggernaut, but most people evaluating him see him as having NHL potential.

Corey Pronman of The Athletic describes Lutz, saying, “he has very good puck skills and he can skate well. On a given rush he has the ability to break a play open due to his speed, hands and strong shot.”

Lutz will likely be heading back to Germany for next season, and an entire season should give the organization a better idea of what he needs to work on before making the jump to the NHL. But as a European player, Lutz could play in the AHL anytime if the team thinks he is ready for that next step.