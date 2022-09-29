Coyotes 25 under 25: #7 Conor Timmins

The 2022–23 season is fast approaching. Here at Five For Howling, we’re looking at this year’s 25 best Arizona Coyotes players under the age of 25.

One of General Manager Bill Armstrong’s best trades was sending Darcy Kuemper to the Colorado Avalanche. He got a first-round pick, a rare return for a goaltender, a conditional third-rounder in 2024, and a potent prospect in Conor Timmins. But the Avalanche did win a Cup, so I guess the deal worked out well for everyone.

Conor Timmins

2021–22 League: NHL (Arizona Coyotes)

Regular Season Games Played: 6

Regular Season Goals: 0

Regular Season Assists: 0

Highest Individual Ranking: 6

Lowest Individual Ranking: 12

Last Year’s Ranking: 6

Injuries have unfortunately hampered Conor Timmins’ development, and last season was no different. Timmins only played six games with the Desert Dogs last season before he went down with a knee injury.

Timmins’ loss did provide a chance for younger players from the Tucson Roadrunners like Janis Moser to show what they can do. But Timmins is back from injury and ready to provide some stability on the Coyotes’ blue line.

The Arizona Coyotes have played three preseason games so far, and Timmins has played in all three. He has two assists, notching a secondary assist on Liam O’Brien’s goal against the Anaheim Ducks and Nick Bjugstad’s goal against the Dallas Stars.

This year will be a big one for Timmins, provided he can stay healthy. The Coyotes’ blue line is packed but not necessarily full of skilled players like Timmins. And if the Coyotes elect to ship out Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere, there will be plenty of opportunity to show what Timmins can do.

We still don’t know what Timmins’ ceiling is, but he will have plenty of opportunities to show what he can do this season. Timmins is currently in the second year of a two-year, $1.7 million deal, so expect him to push hard for that next contract.