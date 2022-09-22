Coyotes 25 Under 25: #10 Matias Maccelli

The 2022–23 season is fast approaching. Here at Five For Howling, we’re looking at this year’s 25 best Arizona Coyotes players under the age of 25.

The first player in our top ten is no stranger to the list or Coyotes fans and will be looking to solidify his position with the NHL team this season after a dominant showing in the minors in 2021-22.

Matias Maccelli

2021–22 League: AHL (Tucson Roadrunners)/NHL (Arizona Coyotes)

Regular Season Games Played: 47/23

Regular Season Goals: 14/1

Regular Season Assists: 43/5

Highest Individual Ranking: 8

Lowest Individual Ranking: 10

Last Year’s Ranking: 9

Matias Maccelli came over to North America for the first time in the 2021-22 season and lit up the AHL with 57 points (14 goals, 43 assists) in just 47 games - leading the Tucson Roadrunners in both assists and total points.

His impressive effort in the minors saw the 21-year-old left winger called up to the NHL roster, where he registered six points (one goal, five assists) in 23 regular season appearances - giving the team a glimpse into what he could offer at the top level.

Maccelli has developed well, in both his home country as well as in the AHL, and he may well benefit from another brief stint with the Roadrunners to begin the season, with the Coyotes not in a hurry to rush any of their young prospects through as they rebuild.

Top-line minutes in Tucson could be the best starting point for Maccelli, and a late-season appearance in the NHL could be on the cards once again unless he steps up significantly in training camp and grabs a roster spot with two hands from the get-go.

Maccelli has plenty of room to grow, and he is by far still one of the most exciting prospects within the Coyotes system, and his development will continue to be an interesting one to follow this year.