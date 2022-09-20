Coyotes 25 under 25: #12 Josh Doan

The 2022–23 season is fast approaching. Here at Five For Howling, we’re looking at this year’s 25 best Arizona Coyotes players under the age of 25.

Earlier this month, Elliotte Friedman posted a quick blog saying that Shane Doan will take a “step back” from his role with the Arizona Coyotes. Craig Morgan expanded on that in an article on PHNX,

And while there is no replacing what Shane Doan has done for the franchise, fans are eagerly watching the development of 2021 second-round pick Josh Doan.

Josh Doan

2021–22 League: NCAA (Arizona State University)

Regular Season Games Played: 35

Regular Season Goals: 12

Regular Season Assists: 25

Highest Individual Ranking: 9

Lowest Individual Ranking: 14

Last Year’s Ranking: 16

It was hard to know what to expect from Doan last season. He was great in the USHL with the Chicago Steel, but that doesn’t always translate to the next level. Thankfully, there was no reason to be concerned.

Doan made his NCAA debut last season as a point-per-game player for the local Arizona State University Sun Devils, finishing with 12 goals and 25 assists in 35 games. He led the team in assists and was third in both goals and points.

ASU must have admired Doan’s leadership in addition to his offense, and the team named him captain for the upcoming season.

As a Sun Devil, Doan has a chance to make Arizona hockey history. Arizona State University has seen players make the jump to the NHL since Joey Daccord made his NHL debut for the Ottawa Senators. Still, Doan could be the first player to play for an Arizona NCAA, AHL, and NHL team.

Despite the strong start, Doan is not a lock for making it to the NHL. Corey Pronman has him listed as “has a chance to play,” noting “[h]is skating isn’t the best and may keep him out of the league, but the rest of his skill set gives him a real shot.”

Doan will be returning to the NCAA next season, and he will focus on improving his game. He will need to balance being an offensive contributor with being a leader. But since both teams will be playing out of the same arena, the C