Coyotes 25 under 25: #13 Jack McBain

The 2022–23 season is fast approaching. Here at Five For Howling, we’re looking at this year’s 25 best Arizona Coyotes players under the age of 25.

The last time the Arizona Coyotes were in the middle of arena drama, they had a lot of trouble attracting free agents. So when rumors linked pending star NCAA free agent Jack McBain to the Coyotes, you would be forgiven for putting too much stock in them.

But the young center saw that he would get a chance with the Coyotes that he would not get with the Minnesota Wild. So after sending Vancouver’s 2022 second-round pick to the Wild for his rights, the Coyotes signed the Toronto-born forward to a two-year, $2.7 million deal.

Jack McBain

2021–22 League: NCAA (Boston College), NHL (Arizona Coyotes)

Regular Season Games Played: 24, 10

Regular Season Goals: 19, 2

Regular Season Assists: 14, 1

Highest Individual Ranking: 12

Lowest Individual Ranking: 14

Last Year’s Ranking: Not acquired

McBain had a tremendous final season with Boston College. He led his team with 33 points despite playing in nine fewer games than the number two player, and he proved to be a leader by wearing an “A.”

The Coyotes may have acquired McBain late, but he was able to show what he could do over his ten games. It took some time to find his stride, but by the end of the season, he looked solid and scored two goals in his final three games.

McBain proved to be a physical force in his short stint, and he finished fifth in hits per 60 ahead of players like Lawson Crouse and Christian Fischer. He could do more than just hit; he also blocked nine shots in ten games.

McBain’s performance at the end of the season should earn him a roster spot on the team, especially if he kept up the training in the offseason. He attended the Coyotes’ prospect development camp and looked good in the scrimmage, but like everyone else, he will need to earn his spot.

McBain may spend some time in the AHL next season as he is only 22 years old. But that shouldn’t be viewed negatively; many players require stints in the AHL before becoming full-time NHL players.