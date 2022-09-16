Coyotes 25 under 25: #14 Jan Jeník

The 2022–23 season is fast approaching. Here at Five For Howling, we’re looking at this year’s 25 best Arizona Coyotes players under the age of 25.

Jan Jeník made his North American professional debut during the 2020-21 season, and it did not go as planned. He struggled with the Roadrunners, but his two goals in two games with the Coyotes suggested there were still reasons to be excited.

Jan Jeník

2021–22 League: AHL (Tucson Roadrunners), NHL (Arizona Coyotes)

Regular Season Games Played: 51, 13

Regular Season Goals: 17, 2

Regular Season Assists: 30, 1

Highest Individual Ranking: 13

Lowest Individual Ranking: 15

Last Year’s Ranking: 7

After a rough debut season with the Roadrunners, Jeník looked much better this past season. He was almost a point-per-game player with the Roadrunners and looked more comfortable in the NHL. But even with the improvement, he does look like he will need a few more years before he is ready to be a full-time NHLer.

Jeník was called up and sent down a few times this past season. He was a dominant player in the AHL, but that success hasn’t translated into NHL yet. Nevertheless, he finished strong and is in a great position moving forward.

It seems likely that Jeník will start the season with the Tucson Roadrunners again, although if he is, he should be an early call-up. Jeník doesn’t need to clear waivers, and the Coyotes already have a pretty full roster.

This will be a big year for Jeník, no matter where he starts. He is in the final year of his entry-level contract, and you would expect him to have a big year to earn a bump in his extension.

Jeník is facing a lot of internal competition right now at the NHL level, but that is less of a concern shortly. The Coyotes currently only have three players signed past the 2023-24 season, Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and Lawson Crouse. However, Jeník is only 21 years old, so the team should have plenty of room as he approaches his prime years.