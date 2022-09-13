Coyotes 25 under 25: #17 John Farinacci

The 2022–23 season is fast approaching. Here at Five For Howling, we’re looking at this year’s 25 best Arizona Coyotes players under the age of 25.

Drafted in the third round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Farinacci went the NCAA route, attending Harvard University. The move appears to be paying off for the forward, who will be captain of his team next season.

John Farinacci

2021–22 League: NCAA (Harvard University)

Regular Season Games Played: 29

Regular Season Goals: 10

Regular Season Assists: 9

Highest Individual Ranking: 16

Lowest Individual Ranking: 20

Last Year’s Ranking: 10

After a season split between the USHL Muskegon Lumberjacks and Team USA for the World Juniors, Farinacci returned to Harvard. And while Farinacci showed that he has the leadership qualities necessary to be named captain, his offensive performance didn’t improve.

Farinacci had ten goals and 12 assists in 31 games in his first season with Harvard. He had ten goals and nine assists in 29 games in his most recent season.

Farinacci’s offensive output being the same can be somewhat concerning for a prospect, but there are reasons not to be worried. Farinacci spending the prior season in a different league likely had an effect, and he was a +12 last season compared to being a +5 for the 2019-20 season. Plus/minus isn’t the best stat, but it can provide some insight for an NCAA player.

Most importantly, Farinacci showed enough leadership to earn the “C” next season. Being named captain highlights Farinacci’s leadership quality and dedication, hopefully serving him well as he continues to develop and grow.

A prior general manager drafted John Farinacci, and his future with the team remains to be seen. But a strong season captaining Harvard with some offensive growth could show General Manager Bill Armstrong that he fits with the team.