Coyotes 25 Under 25: #18 Ben McCartney

The 2022–23 season is fast approaching. Here at Five For Howling, we’re looking at this year’s 25 best Arizona Coyotes players under the age of 25.

When it comes to NHL prospects, many people tend to focus on where a player was drafted when trying to determine if they will be successful. But if you have enough determination, it doesn’t matter where you were drafted or even if you were drafted.

The Coyotes drafted Ben McCartney in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, 204th overall, but there is a real chance that the young forward will be a regular NHL player.

Ben McCartney

2021–22 League: AHL (Tucson Roadrunners), NHL (Arizona Coyotes)

Regular Season Games Played: 57, 2

Regular Season Goals: 18, 0

Regular Season Assists: 17, 0

Highest Individual Ranking: 16

Lowest Individual Ranking: 20

Last Year’s Ranking: 21

The season before being drafted, McCartney was a point-per-game player with the Brandon Wheat Kings. After being drafted, he was given an “A” and followed it up with 37 points in 24 games with the Wheat Kings.

McCartney made his professional debut at the end of the season with a goal and four assists in four games with the Tucson Roadrunners.

This past season was McCartney’s first full professional season, and it went well. In 57 games, he scored 18 goals, was second on the team behind Michael Carcone, and was fifth in points.

His first professional season also saw him get a brief call-up by the Desert Dogs. He played two games in early November, facing off against the Anaheim Ducks and Seattle Kraken. He was held pointless in both games, but still a solid start for the young forward.

McCartney’s professional career is off to a good start, and he has a solid foundation to build off of. He will likely start the season with the Tucson Roadrunners, but he could easily get another call-up if a forward goes down with an injury.

It wouldn’t be an issue if McCartney spends the entire season in Tucson, provided he continues to improve and grow.