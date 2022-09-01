Coyotes 25 Under 25: #25 Manix Landry

The 2022–23 season is fast approaching. Here at Five For Howling, we’re looking at this year’s 25 best Arizona Coyotes players under the age of 25.

This year’s 25 Under 25 is starting with a recent addition, which is always great to see with younger players.

The Coyotes drafted Manix Landry in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and while he didn’t make the list last year, he is on it this year.

Manix Landry

2020–21 league: QMHJL (Gatineau Olympiques)

Regular Season Games Played: 63

Regular Season Goals: 17

Regular Season Assists: 28

Playoff Games Played: 7

Playoff Goals: 2

Playoff Assists: 3

Highest Individual Ranking: 24

Lowest Individual Ranking: Not ranked

Last Year’s Ranking: Not ranked

Last season was Landry’s fourth season with the Gatineau Olympiques and his second serving as the team’s captain. He has shown to thrive under a leadership role, setting career highs in goals (17) and points (45).

The Salt Lake City native has a great all-around game and a high compete level. The center continues to improve, making him an intriguing prospect, and he should be on your prospect radar.

Landry finished sixth on Olympiques in goals and points and seventh in assists. But while other players scored more goals, few goals can top Landry scoring a lacrosse goal last November.

Landry’s numbers were good but not great, although they will hopefully go up next season. In an April PHNX article by Craig Morgan, Lee Stempniak stated, “He’s been sort of snake bitten with the offense. He was creating a ton, had tons of possession time and he just couldn’t score goals.”

Unfortunately for Landry, with the team drafting Conor Geekie and Logan Cooley and acquiring and signing Nathan Smith and Jack McBain, he will have much more internal competition moving forward.

He has a few years before he is ready to jump to the NHL. He still has time to develop his game in the QMHJL and play big minutes, although he may move to the wing if he makes it to the NHL.

Landry is definitely an intriguing prospect, and it will be interesting to see where he ranks in next year’s 25 Under 25. He wasn’t on our radar last year, but he had a great season, and if he can continue to improve, you can expect him to be even higher this year.