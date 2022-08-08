Coyotes sign Crouse to five-year extension

Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong isn’t afraid to let things go down to the wire. Lawson Crouse’s arbitration date was scheduled for later today, but instead of that happening, the team agreed to a five-year deal with Crouse with a $4.3 million cap hit.

Lawson Crouse has a five-year extension with ARIZ — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 8, 2022

Elliotte Friedman had previously reported that the team was looking for one year at $2.5 million, while Crouse was looking for a $4 million deal. This deal is worth more money, but it is significantly longer term.

Lawson Crouse has been with the team since being acquired in August 2016, along with Dave Bolland for a 2017 conditional third-round pick and a 2018 conditional second-rounder.

He has had his ups and downs with the team but is coming off a career season that saw him record 20 goals and 14 assists in 65 games before being sidelined with injuries.

With Crouse re-signed, Bill Armstrong can turn all of his attention to the Coyotes’ one remaining free agent, forward Barrett Hayton. Hayton was not arbitration eligible and has less leverage.

What do you think of the deal? Do you think it is too long or just right? Is Crouse getting paid too much, or is it a steal?