Coyotes 25 Under 25: Near Misses

A lot has changed since our last 25 under 25. Multiple players have aged out, while the Coyotes have a few exciting new prospects.

And while these players just missed making the list, a breakout season could see them finish in the top 25 next year.

Player: Miloš Kelemen (F)

Highest Ranking: 18

Lowest Ranking: Not Rated

Draft: Undrafted Free Agent

Age: 23

Last Season’s Team: BK Mladá Boleslav (Czechia)

Last Season’s Stats: 5-13-18

Last Year’s Ranking: N/a

One of the raters thought very highly of Milos Kelemen, but he wasn’t on anyone else’s radar. He spent last season in Czechia with BK Mladá Boleslav, where he finished sixth in points. Not exactly stand-out numbers, but Kelemen has been playing against adults, which will hopefully help him make the transition to the North American game.

Kelemen will make his North American professional debut with the Tucson Roadrunners next season, which could be a breakout year for him.

Player: Anson Thornton

Highest Ranking: 24

Lowest Ranking: Not Rated

Draft: Undrafted Free Agent

Age: 19

Last Season’s Team: Sarnia Sting (OHL)

Last Season’s Stats: 4.06 GAA, .883 Sv%

Two raters had Thornton on their lists, and it’s hard not to see why. After attending the team’s 2021 training camp on an amateur tryout, Thornton impressed the Coyotes staff and earned a three-year entry-level contract.

Thornton will return to the OHL this season, but he will play with a new team, the Barrie Colts. Barrie clearly thinks highly of the young netminder, and they are sending a 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 third-round pick, and a 2026 fifth-round to get him.

Player: Maksymillian Szuber

Highest Ranking: 25

Lowest Ranking: Not Rated

Draft: 2022 (163rd overall)

Age: 20

Last Season’s Team: EHC München

Last Season’s Stats: 1-6-7

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Szuber is the most recently acquired player on this list. But his play in World Juniors for Team Germany almost earned him a spot. The World Juniors is an excellent place to get noticed, and Szuber has our attention.

Szuber will be heading back to Germany next season, but if he keeps developing, he may get a chance to play in the AHL in a few seasons.