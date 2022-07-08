Coyotes trade for 204th pick, draft Adam Žlnka

Oh, you thought the Arizona Coyotes were done just because they didn't have any more picks? General Manager Bill Armstrong laughs at you. The Coyotes sent a 2023 seventh-round pick to the San Jose Sharks to draft Adam Žlnka at 204th overall.

Žlnka is another European forward, coming from Detva, Slovakia. He has already come stateside and played ten games with the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL where he registered a goal and three assists.

Bill Armstrong continued to draft bigger players outside of Cooley with this pick. Žlnka is listed at 6 feet tall and weighs in at 172 pounds.

Žlnka had a solid Hlinka Gretzky Cup this last year, with a goal and two assists in five games on his way to a silver medal.

Not many prospect guys ranked Žlnka, but that is to be expected for a late draft pick. But someone in the scouting department must have been impressed with him because the Coyotes were willing to make a trade to acquire him.