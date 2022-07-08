Coyotes select Maksymilian Szuber with 163rd overall pick

Unless General Manager Bill Armstrong makes another move, this should be it for the Arizona Coyotes. With the 163rd overall pick, the Coyotes select Maksymilian Szuber from Opole, Poland.

Szuber is another European defenseman and another bigger player. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, and is a teammate of fellow second-day draft pick Julian Lutz in EHC München.

After struggling to find a spot in previous seasons, Maksymilian Szuber took a big step forward last season. He played 35 games with EHC München, where he finished with a goal and six assists. He was loaned to SC Riessersee in the Germany3 league, where he played three games and registered two assists.

If the team decides, they can bring Szuber over to the AHL to play with the Tucson Roadrunners, but he is currently listed as returning to EHC München. He definitely is still a raw player, and it will probably be a few more years before he gets a shot to play in the NHL.