Coyotes trade for 94th overall pick, select defenseman Jérémy Langlois

General Manager Bill Armstrong likes to make moves. After trading up twice yesterday, he made another move today, sending Dallas' 2023 third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for the 94th overall pick to select defenseman Jérémy Langlois.

After sticking to Europe for day two, the Arizona Coyotes went with a Canadian player. Langlois hails from Ste-Brigitte-de-Laval, Canada, and played with the Cape Breton Eagles in the QMJHL. This makes him the second defenseman from the Québec Major Juniors Hockey League.

Langlois played 60 games in the QMJHL last season wearing an "A", and in 60 games he registered 13 goals and 34 assists.

Langlois isn't as big as Maveric Lamoureux, but he isn't undersized either. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, a good size for a young defenseman.

Bill Armstrong has shown that he will go after a prospect he is high on, so someone on the scouting team must have seen something that he likes. The Coyotes are slowly but surely increasing their blue line prospects, and it will be interesting to see how players like Langlois develop over the next few seasons.