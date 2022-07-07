Coyotes trade up again and select Maveric Lamoureux with 29th overall

General Manager Bill Armstrong is not afraid to make moves. He sent three picks to the San Jose Sharks to move up to draft Conor Geekie, and he moved up from 32 to 29 to draft Maveric Lamoureux while getting Zack Kassian, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2024 third-round pick.

With the No. 29 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, we’ve selected Maveric Lamoureux.



Lamoureux is another big player, coming in at 6’7”, 198 pounds! Even though the Coyotes went with a smaller player at third overall, they showed they aren’t afraid of size with their two other first-round picks.

Maveric Lamoureux is one of the larger players in the draft, and he knows how to use his size well. Corey Pronman of The Athletic had him as the second most physically dominant player behind Jack Sparkes.

Lamoureux plays in the QMJHL with the Drummondville Voltigeurs, and in 54 games, he had four goals and 20 assists. They are not the flashiest stats, but they are respectable for a defenseman drafted late in the opening round.

Reading reports of Lamoureux, you will see him described as “raw” a lot. His skating is good, but his offensive side is still a work in progress. Definitely an exciting prospect for the Coyotes and maybe a bit of a reach, but the Desert Dogs need more defensemen after drafting two centers in the first round.