Coyotes trade up to 11, select Conor Geekie

Bill Armstrong isn't afraid to take who he wants, and the team sent three picks to trade up to acquire center Conor Geekie.

By Carl Pavlock
2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Arizona Coyotes had plenty of picks going into this draft. They had seven picks in the first 45, which gives them plenty of flexibility. And with that flexibility, they sent the 27th, 34th, and 45th overall picks to the San Jose Sharks for the chance to draft Conor Geekie.

The Coyotes went with a smaller player for third overall, but not with the 11th. Geekie is listed at 6’4”, 205-pound center, who can be physically imposing.

The Strathclair, Manitoba native spent last season with the Winnipeg Ice in the WHL, where he finished fourth on the team with 70 points in 63 games. In those 63 games, he had 24 goals and 46 assists.

Geekie will need to work on his skating, but he has excellent hands and offensive flair. He will return to the Ice next season and should have plenty of time to improve his skating.

Matthew Savoie may be the better Ice player, but the Coyotes still get a steal with Geekie. Geekie is a high-offense player who also gives the Coyotes size to complement Logan Cooley.

