Coyotes trade up to 11, select Conor Geekie

The Arizona Coyotes had plenty of picks going into this draft. They had seven picks in the first 45, which gives them plenty of flexibility. And with that flexibility, they sent the 27th, 34th, and 45th overall picks to the San Jose Sharks for the chance to draft Conor Geekie.

With the No. 11 pick in the NHL Draft, we’ve selected Conor Geekie.



Welcome to the Pack, Conor! pic.twitter.com/v1rif5eJyG — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 8, 2022

The Coyotes went with a smaller player for third overall, but not with the 11th. Geekie is listed at 6’4”, 205-pound center, who can be physically imposing.

The Strathclair, Manitoba native spent last season with the Winnipeg Ice in the WHL, where he finished fourth on the team with 70 points in 63 games. In those 63 games, he had 24 goals and 46 assists.

Geekie will need to work on his skating, but he has excellent hands and offensive flair. He will return to the Ice next season and should have plenty of time to improve his skating.

Matthew Savoie may be the better Ice player, but the Coyotes still get a steal with Geekie. Geekie is a high-offense player who also gives the Coyotes size to complement Logan Cooley.