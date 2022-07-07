Coyotes React Results

Last week we asked you three questions, mainly concerning the upcoming draft. With the draft starting later today, now is a great time to see what you think as the Arizona Coyotes start drafting their future.

Most respondents think the Arizona Coyotes will trade one of their seven first- and second-round picks. Seven picks give the Coyotes plenty of flexibility, and if someone is on the board that Bill Armstrong really wants, he could easily package together a couple of picks to move up and snag them. Additionally, if a team really wants, the 34th overall pick, the Coyotes could trade that for more picks, with the knowledge that they will be picking again at 36th.

In another not very surprising result, most respondents think that the Arizona Coyotes will be trading Jakob Chychrun before the end of the NHL Entry Draft. Chychrun was considered untouchable at the start of the season, but GMBA has said that he has listened to offers. The Coyotes are looking for a pick, a prospect, and a player for Chychrun, and the draft is the best place to get picks.

Finally, we asked who the Coyotes would be drafting at third overall. Respondents overwhelmingly chose Logan Cooley. I agree with the respondents, Cooley, Juraj Slafkovský, and Shane Wright are expected to be the top three picks, and Cooley is likely to be the one available for the Desert Dogs. But crazier things have happened, including in this year’s SB Nation Mock Draft, which saw the New Jersey Devils take Cooley, leaving the Coyotes with Slafkovský.

