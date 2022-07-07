Coyotes Draft Day 1

We have made it! Today, the NHL Entry Draft begins!

Today and tomorrow are going to be key for the Arizona Coyotes moving forward. General Manager Bill Armstrong has spent most of the past year acquiring as many first and second-round picks as possible as part of the team's rebuild.

Right now, the Coyotes have three first-round picks. The Coyotes have their own first-round pick (third overall) as well as the Carolina Hurricanes (27th overall) and the Colorado Avalanche's (32nd overall).

But we have seen Bill Armstrong isn't afraid to make moves. Jakob Chychrun seems to still be on the trading block, and it is going to cost a team picks to acquire him, which could mean the Coyotes end up with another pick today. Or, if there is a player that the Coyotes really want, they have the flexibility to package two picks together to move up the board.

Round 1 of the draft will start at 4 pm Arizona time and will air on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, and TVAS. Make sure to check back here for coverage of the Coyotes' three picks, and anything else that may happen.