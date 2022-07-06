Coyotes release 2022-23 schedule

With the 2022 NHL Entry Draft fast approaching it feels like the next season is fast approaching. Case in point, the schedule for the 2022-23 season has been released!

See you in October, Tempe! ️



Our 2022-23 Schedule is officially here. View the full slate of games: — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 6, 2022

The Coyotes will start the season with a six-game road trip that will see them spend most of the time in the Northeast, facing off against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montréal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, and Columbus Blue Jackets. After that, the Coyotes have four games at home, before a 14-game, one-month road trip.

After December, the Coyotes will finally start to play more games at home than on the road. If the Coyotes were going to be competitive, it would be beneficial that they are playing 11 games at home in March compared to five games on the road.

With the Coyotes playing at ASU's arena for the first time, it makes sense that the schedule would be a bit rough. The arena isn't even built yet, so it makes sense that they would need to start the season on the road. Thankfully, the situation is only temporary, and the since the Coyotes are still early in the rebuild having a tough schedule may actually help them.