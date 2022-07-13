Boko returns for another year

After a busy day of bringing in free agents, the Arizona Coyotes have made another signing. This time, they brought back Bokondji Imama on a one-year, two-way day.

Welcome back, Boko!



We've signed forward Boko Imama to a one-year two-way contract. https://t.co/sLjHiwWptG — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 13, 2022

Boko was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings last season and sent most of the season with the Tucson Roadrunners. In 54 games with the Roadrunners, he had five goals and seven assists.

His play with the Roadrunners eventually earned him a call-up to the big club, with the Montréal, Canada native making his NHL debut late last season. In his second game with the Coyotes, he registered his first and so far only NHL goal.

With Liam O'Brien and Zack Kassian on the team, Boko will likely start the season in the AHL with the Roadrunners. But he is the type of player that General Manager Bill Armstrong loves, and he could easily get some time with the Coyotes next season.