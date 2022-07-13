Dauphin returns to desert with one-year, two-way deal

A familiar face is back with the Arizona Coyotes organization. On the first day of free agency, the Coyotes announced the signing of Laurent Dauphin to a one-year, two-way deal.

The 27-year-old forward was initially drafted by the then-Phoenix Coyotes in the second round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Dauphin has spent much of his season in the AHL. He has played for the Portland Pirates, Springfield Falcons, Tucson Roadrunners, Rockford IceHogs, Milwaukee Admirals, and Laval Rocket. During that time, he wore an “A” with both the Roadrunners and Rocket.

Dauphin took a big step forward last season, playing 38 games with the Montréal Canadiens. In that time, he registered four goals and eight assists.

It seems likely that Dauphin will spend at least part of the season in the AHL with the Roadrunners. But his time 38 games with Montréal last season may be a sign that we will see Dauphin in a Kachina jersey a few times next season.