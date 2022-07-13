Coyotes sign forward Nick Bjugstad to a one-year deal

The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong continue to add size in free agency, bringing in 6-foot-6 forward Nick Bjugstad on a one-year deal.

Official: We’ve signed forward Nick Bjugstad to a one-year contract.



Bjugstad is another player initially drafted by the Florida Panthers but has also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild.

Nick Bjugstad’s best seasons came with the Florida Panthers. He had a 24-goal season in 2014-15, and in 2017-18 he had 19 goals and 49 points. However, his production has slipped since then, and in his last two seasons with the Wild, he was 6-11-17 and 7-6-13.

Early in the free agency, GMBA has shown a desire to add size to the Coyotes. Both Bjugstad and Josh Brown are bigger players, and you can expect the Coyotes to continue adding size as they develop into a physical team.

It’s unclear where exactly Bjugstad will slot into the Coyotes’ roster. However, he seems like he will help sure up the bottom-six for the Coyotes.