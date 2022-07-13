Coyotes sign defenseman Josh Brown to two-year deal

The Arizona Coyotes have made their first free agency move, bringing in defenseman Josh Brown on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old, 6-foot-5 native of London, Ontario, was originally drafted by the Florida Panthers in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. After two seasons with the Panthers, he signed a two-year deal with the Ottawa Senators and finished last season with the Boston Bruins.

Brown isn’t an offensive defenseman, and in 171 NHL games, he has four goals and 13 assists. He also has three playoff games between the Panthers and the Bruins. But Brown’s psychically is likely what drew General Manager Bill Armstrong to him. Brown has been described as ”an absolute bulldozer on the ice, hitting anything that moves whenever he gets the chance.”

With defenseman Anton Strålman an unrestricted free agent, Brown gives the Coyotes a solid depth defenseman. The Coyotes have a young blue line, and Brown gives the team a bit of age on a team-friendly deal.