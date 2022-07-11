Coyotes sign Dineen to one-year, two-way deal

It looks like Christian Fischer isn’t the only member of the Arizona Coyotes to be sticking around. Defenseman Cam Dineen has also been signed to contract, a one-year, two-way deal.

Another year for 5️⃣4️⃣



We’ve signed defenseman Cam Dineen to a one-year two-way contract.



Details: https://t.co/Vi5CeSSkr5 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 11, 2022

The Coyotes drafted Dineen in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft at 68th overall. After playing the last three seasons with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, he made his NHL debut with the Coyotes this past season.

Dineen played 34 games with the Desert Dogs this season and finished with seven assists and no goals.

Signing a two-way deal means that Dineen will make less if he is reassigned to the AHL. The money has not been reported yet.

The Arizona Coyotes’ blue line remains a mystery, but this deal gives the team some flexibility. Dineen could make the team out of training camp next year, or if he clears waivers, he could help bolster the Tucson Roadrunners.