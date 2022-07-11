Coyotes sign Fischer to one-year deal

One name stood out when the Arizona Coyotes PR department tweeted out the restricted free agents that were extended a qualifying offer. For just a moment, it looked like the team would not be bringing back forward Christian Fischer.

Thankfully, that didn’t last long. The Coyotes announced the team had signed Fischer to a one-year deal shortly after the announcement.

Gone Fisching!



We’ve signed forward Christian Fischer to a one-year contract.



Details: https://t.co/wmg0HUBJ4o pic.twitter.com/sg3Xf5axZs — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) July 11, 2022

Per PHNX’s Craig Morgan, Fischer will make $1,125,875.00, although that amount has not been confirmed.

Christian Fischer has been with the organization since being drafted 32nd overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He has played in 318 regular-season games in his career and has 43 goals and 41 assists.

Last season, Fischer played 53 games with the Coyotes and recorded five goals and five assists. He has also spent time on both the power play and penalty kill this past season.