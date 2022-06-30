Coyotes announce preseason schedule

The Arizona Coyotes have announced their preaseason schedule, with dates for six games from September 24th to October 7th.

Our preseason schedule is here!



Because the arena at Arizona State University is still being constructed, the Coyotes will spend their preseason on the road. They will be the home team against the St. Louis Blues at a game in Wichita and will host the Anaheim Ducks at the TCC Arena in Tucson.

Despite moving to the Central Division to make room for the Seattle Kraken, the Coyotes will mostly face off against teams from the Pacific Division. They will not only play the Ducks twice, but they will also play the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vancouver Canucks.

The only other Central Division team they will play is the Dallas Stars in a special game in Tulsa at the BOK center.

If you are in Arizona, the game in Tucson should make for an exciting matchup. The Coyotes will likely be giving their younger prospects a chance early on, so you can see the team's future.