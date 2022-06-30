Coyotes Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NHL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Coyotes fans and fans across the country.

SB Nation reacts at the perfect time, just days before the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Thanks to some shrewd moves by General Manager Bill Armstrong, the Coyotes are in a great position and this draft could change the franchise's future moving forward.

So what better time to get your opinions on the draft, and what you think Bill Armstrong's strategy is going to be. With the number of picks that the Coyotes have, Bill Armstrong has plenty of flexibility, and this year's draft could go several ways.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/RXAE5X/">Please take our survey</a>

