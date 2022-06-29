Coyotes Report Cards: Dysin Mayo

In the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, the Arizona Coyotes selected from Victoria, BC defenseman Dysin Mayo. Mayo had just come off a career-best season in the WHL with the Edmonton Oil Kings and seemed like a solid defensive prospect.

Games Played: 67

Goals: 4

Assists: 8

TOI/Games Played: 20:55

PP TOI: 4:07

PK TOI: 198:19

After four years in the WHL, Mayo had a long route to the NHL. He made his AHL debut with the Springfield Falcons in 2016 and split the following year between the Rapid City Rush and the Tucson Roadrunners in their debut season.

He was eventually given an “A” by the Roadrunners last season, which was on his jersey for the start of the next season. But after only two games in Tucson, the Coyotes called up Mayo to play with the injury-ridden Coyotes.

Things got harder for Dysin Mayo later in the season when the team traded Ilya Lybushkin to the Toronto Maple Leafs. With Chychrun struggling with injuries and Lybushkin out, Mayo needed to step up again and take on even tougher minutes.

Mayo would go on to play 67 games in his NHL rookie season, recording four goals and eight assists.

Mayo played significant minutes for the Coyotes. Only Jakob Chychurn, Shayne Gostisbehere, and Anton Strålman have a higher TOI/GP, and considering Chychrun was hurt for much of the season, Mayo was the team’s third defenseman for much of the season.

You would be mistaken if you thought that Mayo got easy minutes for his debut season. Only Anton Strålman played more minutes short-handed, and he had barely any time on the power play.

Dysin Mayo answered the call like few other players did during the season. He was given a chance early on to be with the big club, and he didn’t look back. He played major minutes against tough competition and did not look too outplayed.

Mayo had another first in his career when he suited up for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship. He was able to contribute some secondary scoring and finished with a goal and an assist in 10 games.

Grade: B-

Future:

Mayo’s future will depend on what Bill Armstrong does this offseason. The Coyotes’ blue line is one big question mark, and Mayo’s role will likely depend on who Armstrong can bring in.

Mayo’s play was good enough to earn him a three-year, one-way, $2.85 million deal late in February. If nothing else, the team has confidence that Mayo will be an NHL player for the next three seasons.

Mayo is still a few years off from his prime, and it will be interesting to see what kind of defenseman he ends up being. But Mayo has taken a big first step, and it will be up to him to show what he can do to follow it up.