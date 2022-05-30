Coyotes at the World Championship Part 8

The 2022 World Championship is over, and the medals have been awarded. Multiple members of the Arizona Coyotes won medals, and everyone who participated got some much-needed experience.

Harri Säteri

Team Finland

Säteri backed up goaltender Jussi Olkinuora for the gold medal game and walked away with his second gold medal of the year, having previously won one at the Olympics. Säteri played in two games during the tournament and finished with a 1.44 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Dysin Mayo

Team Canada

Mayo finished his first World Championship with a silver medal, although his role was limited in the final game. He played 4 minutes and 27 seconds and was held pointless. Mayo played in ten games in the tournament and finished with a goal and an assist.

Karel Vejmelka

Team Czechia

Vejmelka started for Team Czechia in the bronze medal game and was pulled for Marek Langhamer after giving up three goals on eight shots. Vejmelka had some solid starts in his eight games with his home country’s national team, and he walks away with his first World Championship medal.

Alex Galchenyuk

Team USA

The United States finished the tournament without a medal. Galchenyuk had a good start and had a goal and four assists in ten games, but he seemed to slow down as the tournament progressed. He played 14 minutes and 53 seconds in the final game and was held pointless.