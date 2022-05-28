Coyotes at the World Championship Part 7

The 2022 IIH World Championship is almost over, with only two games remaining. But the Arizona Coyotes will be well represented in the final games, with all four teams sporting a member of the Coyotes.

Harri Säteri

Team Finland

Team Finland beat Team USA 4-3 and will advance to the gold medal round. Säteri was on the bench for the match while Jussi Olkinuora made 25 saves on 28 shots.

Alex Galchenyuk

Team USA

Galchenyuk played 12:54 seconds in Team USA’s loss and was held off the board. However, he has had a solid tournament and definitely can’t be counted out tomorrow in the bronze medal game.

Dysin Mayo

Team Canada

Dysin Mayo continues to play on a solid Team Canada, even if he isn’t the most significant contributor. Unfortunately, the young defenseman was held off the board again in his 10 minutes and 56 seconds of play.

Karel Vejmelka

Team Czechia

Vejmelka was in net for his team’s loss and gave up 6 goals on 35 shots. It was a rough morning for the Czech netminder, who will likely be in net tomorrow against Team USA.