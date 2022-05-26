Arizona Coyotes re-sign Ivan Prosvetov to one-year deal

With plenty of work to do this off-season, the Arizona Coyotes have re-signed goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to a new one-year contract.

Prosvetov, selected by the Coyotes in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, has primarily developed in the minor leagues since signing his entry-level contract back in July 2019.

After an impressive five-game stint with the Rapid City Rush in the ECHL, Prosvetov has predominantly plied his trade in the American Hockey League with the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Moscow native has featured in 90 games with the Coyotes’ AHL affiliates, posting a goals against average of 3.40 and a save percentage of .893 – holding a regular-season record of 38-41-7.

Prosvetov made his NHL debut with the Coyotes during the COVID-shortened 2021 season and has appeared in six games in total in the major league, with a 4.19 GAA, a .858 Sv%, and still searching for his first win at that level (0-3-1). The Russian goaltender was set to become a restricted free agent this summer.

While the team has not officially announced the terms of his one-year deal, CapFriendly is listing his cap hit as a league-minimum $750,000 - a contract that can be easily buried in the minors if needed, with Prosvetov still waivers exempt on his new deal.

The 6-foot-5 behemoth, who is still just 23 years old, still has plenty of room to improve and will undoubtedly start the 2022/23 campaign back with the Roadrunners as their presumed starter between the pipes once again.

At the expiry of his new deal, Prosvetov will once again become an RFA. His progression throughout the next season will determine the likelihood of him having a chance to move up to the next level more often.

Many more moves are on the horizon from general manager Bill Armstrong, with so many impending free agents and the development of the team’s rebuild firmly on hand, and Prosvetov could be the first domino to fall this off-season.