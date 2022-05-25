Coyotes at the World Championship Part 6

The tournament is off today, but there was plenty of action yesterday as we draw closer and closer to declaring a winner. It was another mixed bag for Arizona Coyotes players, with two getting points, two goaltenders riding the pine, and one contributing defensively.

J.J. Moser

Team Switzerland

Moser is back on the score sheet with an assist in his team's 4-3 win over Germany. And it wasn't just the assist, Moser played 21 minutes and 12 seconds, making him third among defensemen in time played.

Alex Galchenyuk

Team USA

Galchenyuk had another multi-point game, this time finishing with two assists in Team USA's 4-2 win over Team Norway. Galchenyuk has provided a lot of offensive for Team USA, as he continues to have one of the better showings at this year's tournament.

Dysin Mayo

Team Canada

Mayo has been getting plenty of experience at the World Championship being part of a solid Team Canada, even if he isn't showing up on the scoresheet. Team Canada beat Team France 7-1 yesterday and unfortunately Mayo didn't register a point in any of his team's seven goals.

Harri Säteri

Team Finland

Team Finland beat Team Czechia yesterday 3-0 and Säteri had a great seat on the bench to watch the matchup.

Karel Vejmelka

Team Czechia

Like his former teammate, Karel Vejmelka was on the bench for yesterday's matchup. Vejmelka has seen the team in front of him not show up offensively before, but thankfully he wasn't in net for it this time.