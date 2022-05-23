Coyotes at the World Championship Part 5

The weekend is over, and the 2022 IIHF World Championship continues. There weren’t any Arizona Coyotes involved last Friday, but it has been a busy week for players who spent last season with the Desert Dogs.

Harri Säteri

Team Finland

Team Finland has played twice since last Thursday, both games without goaltender Harri Säteri. Jussi Olkinuora has been in net for both games, and with two shutouts, he will likely stay between the pipes for the foreseeable future.

J.J. Moser

Team Switzerland

Moser continues to stay relatively quiet, being held pointless in his last two games. Team Switzerland beat Team Canada and Team France over the weekend, so Moser is still getting plenty of good experience playing with a winning team. Still, it is strange to see him quiet in an international tournament for a player who had so much confidence in the NHL.

Alex Galchenyuk

Team USA

Team USA had a good weekend that saw them beat Team Sweden in overtime 3-2, but unfortunately, the team appears to have had a case of the Mondays today. Galchenyuk’s team was shut out 1-0 by Team Czechia, meaning Galchenyuk was held off the board again. He was also quiet in the win over Sweden, a bit of a surprise when you look at the hot start he had.

Karel Vejmelka

Team Czechia

Vejmelka was in net for the past two Team Czechia games, a 4-1 win over Team Norway on Saturday and the previously mentioned 1-0 win over Team USA. Only allowing one goal in two games is an excellent showing for Vejmelka, who has struggled to stay consistent. Hopefully, it will be enough to give him some confidence as the tournament begins to wrap up.

Dysin Mayo

Team Canada

Canada has also played twice since we last checked in, and things haven’t gone well for them. They fell 6-3 to Team Switzerland on Saturday, and earlier today fell 3-2 in regulation to Team Denmark. Mayo was held off the scoresheet against both teams.