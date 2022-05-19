Coyotes at the World Championship Part 4

The World Championship continues with three Arizona Coyotes players seeing action tonight. All three were on the winning team, but their level of involvement did end up varying among the three.

Alex Galchenyuk

Team USA

In a rematch of the War of 1812, Team USA beat Team Great Britain early today, this time winning 3-0. Unfortunately, Alex Galchenyuk wasn't a major part of the win, being held pointless in 13 minutes and 26 seconds of time on ice. But showing up on the scoreboard isn't everything, and Galchenyuk did finish a +1, so another solid enough game for Galchenyuk.

Karel Vejmelka

Team Czechia

Vejmelka walked away with a win this afternoon, stopping 16 of 17 shots to backstop Team Czechia to a 5-1 win over Team Latvia. After multiple 45+ save nights with the Coyotes this season, it is nice to see him not have to face too many shots and get some offensive support from the team in front of him.

Dysin Mayo

Team Canada

In what probably isn't the biggest surprise, Team Canada beat Team Kazakhstan this afternoon, winning 6-3. Mayo was held off the scoreboard on the win, but like Galchenyuk he finished a +1. Mayo didn't get much time to play today, and his 10 minutes and 26 seconds of ice time was the lowest among Team Canada defensemen.