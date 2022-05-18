Coyotes at the World Championship Part 3

Another day, and the World Championship is one day closer to ending. Two Arizona Coyotes players played tonight, although their success was a bit mixed.

J.J. Moser

Team Switzerland

Moser had another quiet game tonight, and did not record a point in nearly 20 minutes of play. There are plenty of other ways for a defenseman to make an impact though. His 19:59 time on ice was third on the team among defenseman in their 5-3 win, and he finished a +1. Plus/minus isn't the best hockey stat, but it does point to a positive impact for Moser.

Harri Säteri

Team Finland

Säteri started for Finland again he made 22 saves on 24 shots. Sweden scored twice early in the second, and Säteri was able to keep Finland in the game long enough for them to tie it up early in the third. Unfortunately, Finland would fall in the shootout to Sweden, losing 3-2.