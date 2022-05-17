Coyotes at the World Championship Part 2

The 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship continues, although today was a relatively light day for members of the Arizona Coyotes. Only two players saw action today, Karel Vejmelka and J.J. Moser, and it wasn't exactly a great day for either one.

Karel Vejmelka

Team Czechia

Vejmelka had a much better appearance in today's game, although unfortunately wasn't enough. The young netminder had 17 saves on 18 shots for a 94.44 save percentage, but Czechia still fell 2-1 to Austria in the shootout. Czechia had the lead for most of the game, but a last-minute from Brian Lebler allowed Austria to tie things up and eventually take the game in the shootout.

J.J. Moser

Team Switzerland

Team Switzerland beat Team Kazakhstan today 3-2 while outshooting their opponents 43-14. Moser was pointless, although he finished with four shots on goal. Moser is still a young player and isn’t getting a lot of ice time, but hopefully, he is still learning a lot from his experience.